IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man has been charged with injury to a child and assault by choking after a 14-year-old girl told police she was struck with a bat-shaped object, choked and nearly run over.

Gary Dickerson has been jailed on two charges with bonds of $10,000 on each charge.

The girl’s mother told police she had dropped her daughter off at Dickerson’s home on December 3 and was later called by her daughter who told her she had been assaulted and a bystander who came to her aid was bringing her home.

She said Dickerson got angry when she said she had already eaten and he told her to leave.

Reportedly, the girl said she left the house and that Dickerson came out and told her to return and when she refused he pushed her and hit her in the leg with the object.

She said she refused again to come back and kept walking, and a little while later Dickerson arrived in his truck and pushed her into a ditch and tried to put her in a choke hold. She said she escaped and he drove his truck toward her, causing her to stop.

According to the mother, he got out and began choking the girl to the point she felt she would pass out and told her to get in the truck.

She refused and said a passerby arrived and helped her into his car and Dickerson drove away.

Police said they found a large welt on the girl’s left thigh, a red mark on her neck and abrasions all down her right leg.

Police said Dickerson declined to talk to them about what happened.