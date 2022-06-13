WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park resident is jailed on $250,000 bonds after authorities say he raped and molested a young boy last year.

Police say after the victim told a friend about the inappropriate actions last October, the friend told his parents, who contacted police.

Wichita County Jail booking

They say they tried to locate the suspect, Eladio Martinez, but relatives said he had left town.

On June 6, they got information he was back at his home, but he was not there when they went to check. They left word with family they needed to talk to him and say he later came to the police department and was interviewed.

They say he admitted two sexual assaults of the boy and also molesting him.

In the boy’s forensic interviews last October he said he had been raped and molested and that Martinez told him if he told anyone, he would be killed. He said the assaults and touching would occur when his family left to go to the store, and afterwards would try to forget them by playing video games.

After he was arrested, Martinez stated he is indigent and filed to have an attorney appointed.