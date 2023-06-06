Caden York was booked for his second charge on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park teen has a second charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a stabbing at Middle Lake in Iowa Park in May.

Caden York was booked and posted his $50,000 bond and was released Tuesday, June 6.

His first charge was on May 22, and he posted bond on May 24.

Police said he and another teen got into an argument, and York stabbed him. They said the victim was driven to the police station with wounds to his chest and upper back.

According to the report, police went to Middle Lake and found York sitting at a picnic table. An officer asked York where the knife was, and York told the officer it was on the picnic table. The officer said York had blood on his arms and clothing.

The new charge was filed apparently in connection to threats York made to the girl who drove the victim to the police station. Police interviewed her after the stabbing and said she told him she witnessed the stabbing.

While giving information to officers, police said she recalled that while the victim was running to her vehicle at the lake after being stabbed, she was yelling at York, “Caden, stop!”

She said Caden held up the knife and asked her, “You want some of this too, b****?”

She said the victim told her he needed to get to hospital, and she panicked and drove him to the police station.

Police said the second charge was warranted because York exhibited a deadly weapon and threatened the girl with it during the commission of an assault.