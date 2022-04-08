WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested on drug charges gets an additional charge added after a Wichita County jailer finds nearly a gram of meth inside of her vagina.

Daniella Canava mugshot from Wichita County Jail

Daniella Deidra Canava, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams and under 200 grams and tampering with evidence with intent to impair. Her bonds total $40,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department pulled a vehicle over for rolling through a stop sign off Wolcott Lane onto Iowa Park Road around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

The affidavit said officers found multiple other law violations on the vehicle, so they pulled the car over on Central Freeway.

The officer noted the car came to a slow roll, which they said means the driver intentionally delayed pulling over and coming to a complete stop.

The officer said he asked for the driver’s identification and the passenger identified herself as Canava.

According to the affidavit, a records check returned a gang warning on the driver, so the officer asked both Canava and the driver to step out of the vehicle.

The officer asked Canava for consent to search the vehicle since it was registered to her.

The affidavit said Canava was aggravated officers asked, but she did grant consent for the vehicle to be searched.

The officer found a green ziplock bag with a large crystal-like shard inside of it in the backseat of the car that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, the officer placed them in handcuffs and noted that they believed it was possible because of where Canava was sitting that she could’ve moved the methamphetamine from the front seat to the backseat.

The affidavit said the bag weighed 8.14 grams.

According to the affidavit, Canava was strip-searched at the Wichita County jail and another 0.92 grams of methamphetamine was found concealed in her vagina.

Daniella Canava 2021 mugshot from Wichita County Jail

Daniella Canava 2014 mugshot from Wichita County Jail

Daniella Canava 2010 mugshot from Wichita County Jail

A records check shows 10 arrests on Canava’s record, including several parole violations, drug charges, several municipal charges, and theft and forgery charges.

Prior to a public intoxication arrest in 2021, Canava was sentenced to 8 months in jail in 2009 for theft and possession of a controlled substance. She served 120 days in jail in 2006 for theft and violation of probation on a forgery charge.

In 2005, Canava spent over two months in jail on a several of charges, including bond forfeiture, failure to appear, three counts of theft, two counts of forgery, two counts of a minor in possession, and having an open container in a vehicle along with several municipal charges.

