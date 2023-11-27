HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The former embattled sheriff of Clay County was jailed in Hardeman County Monday morning, officially beginning his 30-day sentence for official oppression.

Jeffrey C. Lyde, the former Clay County Sheriff who was convicted of official oppression earlier this year, turned himself in on Monday, November 27, 2023, to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office to serve his 30-day jail sentence.

According to officials with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, Lyde was booked into jail at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday without incident.

Lyde was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on October 10, 2023, in the 97th Judicial District Court at the Montague County Courthouse, a sentence that was ordered to commence on Monday, November 27, 2023.

In September, a jury found Lyde guilty of official oppression and tampering with evidence in connection to the unlawful detention of Landon Goad in the Clay County Jail.

According to special prosecutor Staley Heatly, who represented the State in the case, Lyde agreed to permanently surrender his peace officer license, making it impossible for him to ever serve in law enforcement in Texas again.

As a part of a deal between counsel for the prosecution and the defense, Lyde waived his right to appeal the verdict and sentence, and the prosecution agreed to dismiss the remaining criminal charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence pending against him.

For nearly the entirety of his time as Clay County’s sheriff, Lyde was surrounded by controversy.

Lyde was elected Sheriff of Clay County and sworn into office in November 2020. Less than a year into his term, he was charged with official oppression in November 2021.

Lyde would eventually be indicted on seven total charges after several employees of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office accused Lyde of sexual misconduct.

Lyde was also a part of the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board, a position he resigned from in September 2022 prior to a scheduled hearing to potentially remove him from the board. He’s

At a point in time, Lyde’s name was included on the 97th Judicial District’s Brady List of law enforcement personnel with known credibility issues or misconduct allegations.

Lyde was also named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed against Clay County alleging a Fourth Amendment violation in the termination of a former county employee who claimed Lyde fired her because of her sexual orientation.

A petition to remove Lyde from office was filed in 2022, eventually resulting in Lyde being temporarily suspended in February 2023 until a jury was able to return a verdict on the removal petition.

Prior to his temporary suspension, Lyde served administrative leave notices to 4 employees who were witnesses or alleged victims in the criminal case against him, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions.

Now, with Lyde’s peace officer license permanently surrendered and a criminal conviction for which he began a jail sentence on Monday, the removal petition is all but a moot point.