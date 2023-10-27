WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The judge in the trial of a longtime pastor of a Wichita Falls church has recused himself from the case because of a possible conflict of interest.

Ronnie Killingsworth, 78, is indicted on six counts of alleged sex crimes against children involving three different victims over eleven years.

Killingsworth is the longtime “Pastor-Teacher” of Rephidim Church, a non-affiliated congregation located on Allendale Road in Wichita Falls.

30th District Judge Jeff McKnight has voluntary recused himself because he previously represented a potential witness in the case as an attorney.

8th Administrative Region Judge David Evans has transferred the case to the 78th District, Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

A pretrial hearing for Killingsworth originally scheduled Friday, October 27, 2023, was canceled. He is free on $150, 000 total bonds.

Attorneys in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office are special prosecutors for the case against Killingsworth, but proceedings will remain in Wichita County.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.