WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A judge rules a man facing multiple charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer can be held to face trial on the two most recent charges.

Wichita County Jail booking

Anthony Kienlen’s attorney asked for an examining trial on the additional charges filed in July after Kienlen had earlier been charged with 14 counts on the attempted capital murder charge.

In July Kienlen’s family said they were working to raise the money to bond him out when two more charges were filed.

Kienlen’s bonds total more than $2 million and he has a bond hearing set in November on whether they are excessive.

Last October Kienlen was engaged in a standoff with multiple agencies in which numerous shots were fired. His wife has been seeking his release from jail so he can obtain the mental health care she said he needs for PTSD he suffers from serving in Operation Enduring Freedom.