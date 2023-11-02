UPDATE: Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:25 a.m.

Courthouse officials have confirmed a time change for the start of jury selection in the trial of Anthony Patterson.

According to courthouse officials, jury selection will resume on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the central jury room of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center instead of 8:30 a.m. as previously reported.

Courthouse officials said the schedule change is due to the change of location for jury selection. Previous voir dire proceedings took place in the voir dire courtroom of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.

Due to the location change, proceedings are not able to begin at 8:30 a.m.

TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The jury selection for the trial of Anthony Ryan Patterson has been delayed even further.

The selection process will resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023, according to 78th District Judge, Meredith Kennedy.

Proceedings were initially delayed at the request of Patterson’s defense team due to someone on the defense team suffering from back issues.

Jury selection for the trial of Patterson formally began on Monday afternoon, October 30, 2023.

It has been almost three years since the former Wichita Falls businessman was first arrested for allegations of child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Patterson, 47, faces allegations involving two girls, 8 and 10, in late 2017.

Further details on the case proceedings have not been released at this time.