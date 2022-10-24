WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was found guilty Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, of sexually abusing two young girls is sentenced to 40 years prison, which will be served consecutively.

Manuel Mendoza was sentenced by the jury to 20 years for aggravated sexual assault of child and 10 years each for two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

He was arrested in 2018 after the then 20-year-old woman came forward, saying the sexual abuse happened when she would stay at Mendoza’s residence when she was around 8 or 9 years old.

During the sentencing phase, Mendoza’s wife became very emotional and pleaded with the jury saying he had been supportive through her educational journey is a rule-follower, and doesn’t do drugs or drink. Mendoza’s brother took the stand saying he is a gentle giant, who dealt with a lot of family issues growing up.

He added they had access to pornography at a young age and it was readily available at their house growing up. But the state countered saying he wasn’t a ‘gentle giant when he was abusing little girls.’

When Mendoza’s stepbrother took the stand, and when the state asked if he’s standing by the side of the victims, he said if he believed the allegations were true, then yes.

Wichita County District Attorney Lead Prosecutor Dobie Kosub was seeking a life sentence but says he is pleased with the jury’s 40-year sentence.

“I’m glad the 40-year sentence speaks to their pain, and I appreciate Judge Kennedy making sure that all of these sentences run stacked on top of each other and I’m glad were not going to have to worry about this monster in our community for a very, very, very long time,” Kosub said.