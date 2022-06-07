WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite motions and testimony that a fair and impartial jury could not be seated for a second murder trial of Justin Love, a jury was seated Tuesday in 30th District Court after less than two days.

The nine woman, three man jury also has two alternates, both women.

Defense attorneys say they could not appeal the judge’s ruling denying a change of venue until after the trial if grounds exist related to a jury issue.

Love’s attorneys maintained a fair trial is not possible in Wichita County because extensive publicity and coverage of the case creates too great a prejudice against him.

Love is being retried after his original conviction for the 2015 shooting death of Domanic Thrasher was appealed and overturned.

He has elected to have the jury set punishment if found guilty.

Love received a 50 year sentence in his first trial in 2018.

Two other defendants were charged in the shooting One was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 60 years. The third got a plea bargain for manslaughter.