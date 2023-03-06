WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 62-year-old man gets life, plus more than 200 years in prison for sex crimes against three young victims in Wichita County about 10 years ago, with alleged crimes in Archer County pending in the court there.

The jury of six men and six women that found Graf guilty Thursday, March 2, after about an hour’s deliberation. Monday, March 6, 2023, returned with the punishment the prosecutors asked for to ensure Graf never gets out of prison.

78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy then granted the prosecution’s request for stacked sentences, meaning Graf must serve all the sentences consecutively.

District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit chief prosecutor Brooke Robb said Graf took more than 12,000 photos of victims in progressive stages of undress and erotic poses and also sexually abused them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub says the stacked sentences send the message to child predators that juries see each act of child abuse as deserving its own punishment. Authorities say the crimes happened in a home and hotel in Wichita County and a home in Archer County.