WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A cellphone, left at the scene of an attempted burglary, helped Wichita Falls Police find the suspect.

According to the police report, shortly after midnight, on Dec. 26, 2022, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Windthorst Road for a report of someone trying to force their way into a house.

The victim said a man came to their house and requested a ride for money. He refused to help and told the man to leave, but the suspect entered the house, displayed a pistol tucked in his waistband, and demanded a ride.

Fearing for his and his family’s lives, the victim shoved the man out, and called 9-1-1. Officers were unable to find the suspect. A little later, the victim said he found the suspect’s cellphone on the toolbox of his truck.

Police learned of a call moment earlier where a hit-and-run occurred not far from Windthorst Road. A man, matching the suspect’s description, had left the scene on foot towards Windthorst Road. Police found paperwork inside the vehicle belonging to Robert Lee Hardin and tried to call his cellphone. A search warrant on the cellphone revealed it belong to Hardin. A photo lineup was conducted, and the victim identified Hardin as the suspect.

A warrant was issued, and police arrested Hardin on April 4. He is charged with burglary of a habitation. His bond was set at $20,000, and he was released from jail.