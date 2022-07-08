WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The husband who was arrested for murder about three months after police say he reported his wife’s apparent suicide has been granted a request for a lower bond.

On Friday, July 8, 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight agreed to lower Bruce Hanson‘s $1 million bond to $300,000. At last check, Hanson remained jailed on his new bond.

Hanson, who turned 64 the day his wife died, had his first request for a lower bond denied in February, and his attorney appealed the decision.

Defense attorney Jeff Eaves’ motion stated his client is being confined illegally because of an excessive and oppressive bond in violation of his constitutional rights, and asked the bond be reduced to an amount that Hanson could post and be released prior to trial.

Conditions of being released on the lower bond include 24-hour use of a GPS ankle monitor, house arrest unless meeting with his attorney, appearing in court or going to work, curfew from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., must surrender his passport, and not consume or possess any alcohol.

Police were called to Hanson’s home on Geronimo last October about a possible suicide by gunshot. They found his wife, Vickie, in a bedroom, dead from a gunshot to the head.

Due to numerous inconsistencies in Hanson’s statements, police continued the investigation and in January arrested him for the murder of his wife.

Detectives said with no evidence of powder burns on the wound it would not have been possible for Vickie to shoot herself in the head from the distance the gun was fired from.

They also said her two children said Hanson was abusive to her and she was in the process of moving out.