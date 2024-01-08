WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man facing 17 felony charges for the alleged sexual assaults of a mentally disabled man reached a plea agreement on the day he was set to go before a judge and jury.

David Wayne Sims, 59, of Iowa Park, pleaded guilty to three second-degree felony counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact on Monday, January 8, 2024, in 89th District Court.

David Wayne Sims appears in court before his trial for sexual assault of a child. Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Sims was sentenced to five years in prison for each of the three charges in which he pled guilty. As a part of the plea bargain, the remaining 14 charges against him have been dismissed, according to courthouse officials.

Jury selection for the trial of Sims was set to begin on Monday, January 8, at the Wichita County Courthouse before a plea deal was reached.

Sims was initially arrested in December 2018 after a mentally disabled man made an outcry to a cousin that he had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Sims from the time he was 13 years old in 2005 until he moved to the Dallas area when he was 16 in 2008.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim said when he moved back to the area when he was an adult, Sims again assaulted him.