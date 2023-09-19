Daniel Green is charged with 5 counts of indecency with a child. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 64-year-old Wichita Falls man is still awaiting a decision on his request for a new trial on his life sentence for a sex crime against a child.

In July Daniel Green opted to plead guilty to his charge of causing sexual performance of a child and let the jury set his punishment.

The jury returned a life sentence after only 30 minutes of deliberation, and Green’s appointed attorney appealed the sentence on grounds that the evidence was not sufficient to support that sentence and said it was contrary to the law and evidence.

A hearing on his appeal case was held Monday, September 18, 2023, in 78th District Court and Green remains in jail on $400,000 bond for that conviction and five other alleged sex crimes against another child that allegedly occurred two decades earlier.

The charge he was convicted of stems from May 2022, when police received a report that Green was offering a 13-year-old female victim money to come to his house for a “peep show.”

According to testimony, Green worked as a mail carrier and attended the same church as the victim and her family. Police said Green admitted to them that he paid the victim to look at her without clothes on.

Before Green went to trial, authorities filed five new charges of indecency with a child for incidents that allegedly took place in 2004 with another victim.

That girl, as well as the victim from 2022, testified in Green’s punishment. A ruling on Green’s motion is expected soon.