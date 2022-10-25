WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle.

Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was reported as “acting suspicious around the boats” and the dealership is closed on Sundays an affidavit reads. There is a small fence around the dealership and all vehicles were marked for sale.

Charles Heacox Wichita County Jail mugshot

The affidavit states that officers arrived on the scene at 4:17 p.m. and saw Heacox with his body leaning inside a white 2019 Kia Sorento.

When Heacox noticed the officers, he quickly closed the driver’s door and began walking away. At that time the officer turned on their lights and the suspect walked toward the officers.

According to the affidavit, Heacox provided a TX ID card, not a driver’s license. Heacox told officers he was on the lot looking to buy a car.

One of the officers on the scene said he looked inside the Kia and saw a “small” piece of a plastic baggie that was sealed and contained a crystal substance that would test positive for meth in a field kit according to the affidavit.

Heacox was charged with criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram.

The plastic bag and methamphetamine weighed 0.94g at the jail.

Heacox is currently being held in Wichita County Jail on $3,000 bonds.