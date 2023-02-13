WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been jailed five times in less than a month, and released on bond four times, is back in jail and prosecutors hope his new bond will keep him there for a little longer.

According to court records, prosecutors filed for a show cause hearing held Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on why Jordy Onstead-Donley should not be found to have violated his bond conditions set for stalking, aggravated assault and violating protective orders.

So far, since January 16, Onstead-Donley has been arrested five times. He so far has posted all his bonds the same or next day, totaling almost $260,000. His new bond set Monday is $100,000.

He had been out of jail since Friday, when he posted $2,000 for violating his bond and protective order.

One of Donley’s charges is for the shooting of his stepfather in Iowa Park on January 24. He was released the next day.

The arrest warrant for his arrest February 10 states “Onstead-Donley has shown a pattern of conduct that leads us [police] to believe he will continue to violate the current conditions of his bonds as well as the protective order that is currently in place against him, we feel that the contemplation of more stringent bond conditions could potentially aid in deterring him from further committing offenses.”

The affidavit also said, “We further feel that the bonds previously set, are insufficient as proven by his continuous criminal activity.”

On Jan. 24 law enforcement responded to the 700 block of West Cornelia in Iowa Park for a shooting. They found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was listed as “stable” and was expected to recover.