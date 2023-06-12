WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said struck a pregnant woman in the parking lot of a Wichita Falls truck stop in December and then left the scene has been arrested and charged.

Jesus Moreno-Gutierrez is charged with causing an accident involving injury. He is free on bond.

Police said the victim, who was 17 weeks pregnant, was at the Flying J truck stop on the night of December 15, 2022. She was walking toward the gas pumps when a Cadillac Escalade driven by Moreno-Gutierrez struck her and threw her off her feet onto the concrete.

Security camera footage captured the incident and showed the Cadillac sped up just before impact and she was thrown out of view. The victim got up and was holding herself in pain and pointing toward the car, which initially stopped but then left the scene. A witness gave the same details as shown in the footage.

Police said the victim had a scrape on her right ankle and pain in both hips and her back, and had a build-up of fluids, hemorrhaging and blood in her urine, but the unborn child had no known injuries at that time.

They said Moreno-Gutierrez came to the police department the next day and made a statement that he was looking for an open gas pump when he accidentally struck the woman. He said she came up to his car when he stopped and he thought she was all right so he left. However, police said Moreno-Gutierrez does not speak English, so there was a language barrier.

Court records show Moreno-Gutierrez was placed on seven years probation in March 2022 for burglary.