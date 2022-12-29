WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested many times in the past after encounters and conflicts with police is now jailed for allegedly threatening to kill an officer and his family in a mass shooting.

Lance Nichols’ most recent arrest was Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for retaliation and evading.

Police say an officer was flagged down by a resident who said she saw a man walking near Holliday and Blonde with no pants on. The officer said previous calls indicated the man was Lance Nichols.

He said he located Nichols and arrested him after a short chase.

While on the way to jail, the officer said Nichols began making threats to kill him, his wife, and children by setting up a mass shooting at a store.

Nichols was arrested in June for criminal trespass and theft of a vehicle, and in November for criminal trespass after a resident reported he was possibly living in a drainage canal and came onto their property.

His other arrests include arson, burglary, assaults and numerous resisting arrest and criminal trespass charges.