UPDATE: As of April 8, WFPD filed four additional charges on Cannon. The four other charges are also for burglary of habitation.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested in connection to four burglaries of apartments that were also set on fire, according to police.

David Wayne Cannon, 31, faces two felony charges of burglary of a habitation with more charges expected in the coming days.

Cannon currently sits in Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the burglaries and fires occurred over the last 16 months in the area of Taft Boulevard, Cedar Elm Lane, and Weeks Park Lane.

Sgt. Eipper said the arrest of Cannon is the result of a joint investigation involving the WFPD Crimes Against Property Detectives, the WFPD Special Operations Unit, the Wichita Falls Fire Department Arson Investigators, and the Midwestern State University Police Department.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Cannon became a person of interest after he pawned items that fit the description of property stolen during the burglaries.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the incidents occurred on August 8, 2021.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Waterford Glen Apartments that ended in a total loss.

WFFD Arson Investigators determined the fire was caused by an accelerant in the closet area of the master bedroom and ruled the fire an arson, and the apartment was sealed for a month.

In September 2021, the residents of the apartment that was set on fire were allowed back into the apartment and later reported to WFPD that a 43-inch Samsung TV and Sony PlayStation had been stolen from the apartment.

A search warrant for Google was issued to determine whether any Google Devices had entered the immediate area of the apartment around the time the fire was started, which revealed Cannon’s device was in the immediate area.

The affidavit said a search of local pawn shop records indicated Cannon had sold a 43-inch Samsung TV to a local pawn shop three days after the apartment fire.

WFPD detectives interviewed Cannon on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after he was arrested for two unrelated charges, during which he confessed to committing the burglaries and setting the apartments on fire.

A search warrant was also executed at Cannon’s residence from which the detectives seized more property that was stolen from the apartments.

A records search revealed Cannon has been arrested in Wichita County multiple times.

In 2019, Cannon was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his 5-year-old son for hitting too hard while they were rough-housing.

Polices officers said they were called to an apartment where a woman told them her husband was intoxicated and throwing things.

The woman also said while playing with his son, Cannon became angry and threatened to smother him with a pillow until he was blue in the face.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more details as they become available.