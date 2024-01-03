WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man arrested in an online solicitation of minors sting conducted by the Texas Rangers in October 2023 is back in jail on new charges of possession of child pornography.

Antonio Munoz has been jailed on a $150,000 bond after a search warrant for his phone revealed numerous images of children engaging in sex acts, according to a Ranger.

He was arrested in October and released on $50,000 bond in November on charges of online solicitation of a minor and tampering with evidence.

That arrest came after a Texas Ranger posed as a 14-year-old teenage girl online and said Munoz sent a photo of himself and set up a meeting with the “girl” after school. The Ranger posing as the girl said he told Munoz “to bring something” because “she” was not on birth control.

DPS agents had the meeting place under surveillance and arrested Munoz when he arrived. They

said they found a contraceptive in his truck and that Munoz admitted he planned to have sex with a girl.

They said he also admitted to deleting the messages on his phone when he realized he was about to be stopped.

After his arrest, the Ranger said Munoz admitted to having an attraction to children and that he used his phone to view child pornography.

The Ranger obtained a search warrant for the phone and said a forensic analysis showed numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

In a second interview with Munoz, while he was in jail, the Ranger said he admitted to acquiring and sending child sexual images and video through the internet.

Following the investigation, a new warrant was issued for Munoz and he was booked into jail on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

When he was arrested on the solicitation charge in October, Munoz filed a declaration that he was indigent and requested a court-appointed attorney. That request was denied when a judge determined he did not qualify as indigent.