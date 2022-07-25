WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is behind bars and charged with manslaughter after a man was thrown out of the bed of a pickup on a ramp to the Lloyd Ruby Overpass Sunday.

Bryan Wray Goodwin Hernandez, 36, of Granbury was arrested and charged with manslaughter after he crashed his 2012 F-150 into a concrete barrier, throwing out one of the passengers in the bed of the pickup.

Bryan Wray Goodwin Hernandez mugshot

Police said witnesses said two people were riding in the bed and there were three other occupants in the cab and Hernandez was driving recklessly near 8th and Broad Street before entering northbound I44.

Witnesses said that Hernandez sped up behind them at a red light on 8th Street and Broad and Hernandez ran the red light and headed onto the freeway where he struck a concrete barrier, ejecting and killing Michael Lynn Little, 33. Police said he landed on the highway and suffered a fatal head wound.

After striking the barrier and ejecting Little, police said Hernandez continued traveling out of control across several lanes of traffic to the left and then back to the right when he again struck the concrete barrier, disabling the pickup.

All occupants in the pick-up were interviewed and the passengers said that Hernandez was driving at the time of the crash.

Hernandez is being held in Wichita County Jail on a $200,000 bond.