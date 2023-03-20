WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was arrested after the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team deployed to a reported hostage situation in December was arrested on new charges of aggravated assault and possessing a stolen weapon.

Jacob Gabaldon was arrested on warrants by WFPD on Friday, March 17.

He also has previous arrests for unlawful restraint, assaults and a conviction in 2022 for family violence assault, for which he was given one year community service.

The warrants on his latest arrest were filed after reported shots were fired on Sun Valley Drive on Dec. 27, 2022.

After that was reported, police said a disturbance was reported on Gilbert Avenue where a woman who said she was dating Gabaldon said that on the night the shots were fired, he made her ride with him to get a gun, then he drove to Sun Valley and pointed the gun out the window and fired it at a man who was outside a house.

The victim told police Gabaldon drove up to the house in a silver Chevy Malibu and began arguing with him and then fired two shots and drove away.

Another witness told police he heard a gunshot, and police said doorbell video showed a Chevy Malibu arriving and then driving off.

The woman said they returned to the house on Gilbert, and Gabaldon hid the gun.

Police said they later found the gun under a rock in the crawl space of the house, and that it was reported stolen in 2016.

Gabaldon was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, for family violence assault and unlawful restraint after the SWAT team was called to Gilbert Avenue to check on a woman reportedly being held against her will by a man threatening to kill her.

The victim’s mother and grandmother showed them texts from the victim from inside the house that stated Gabaldon had dragged her inside the house and beaten her and was refusing to let her leave.

While waiting for the SWAT team to arrive, officers got Gabaldon on the phone, and he came outside and was taken into custody.

The victim told officers she had been down the street at a friend’s party the night before and that Gabaldon became angry when he was told she was there with another man.

She said she went outside to leave, and he “came out of nowhere” and began assaulting her, then dragged her by her hair to his house, locked the door and continued hitting her and also choked her.

When police arrived, she said Gabaldon put her and his kids inside a room and ordered them to keep quiet. Police said the victim had swelling around her eye and mouth and red marks on her neck.

Gabaldon was convicted for assault family violence from a case in 2021, in which the victim said they were driving down Seymour Road when he grabbed and pulled her by the hair, and she jumped out of the moving vehicle in fear of being beaten. She was treated for numerous injuries at the hospital.

Jail records show another arrest for family violence assault in 2020.