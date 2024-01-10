WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man on probation for burglary has new charges after authorities reported he tried to swallow a bag of liquid he brought to his drug test.

According to a Wichita County deputy, Cort Buzbee was at the probation office Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023, to submit a urine sample required in his probation terms.

He said Buzbee introduced some of the fluid into his sample and then put the bag with the remaining fluid in his mouth and chewed and tried to swallow it.

Buzbee was booked into jail on charges of tampering with evidence and using a false drug test falsification device.