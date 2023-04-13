WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has been charged with attempting to smuggle marijuana in a Bible into the Wichita County Jail where his son is jailed.

Brian Wayne Westmoreland, 51, is charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He has been released on bond.

A Wichita County Sheriff’s Office sergeant reported that on March 29, 2023, Westmoreland dropped off a Bible at the Law Enforcement Center and said it was for his son, who is jailed on charges of resisting arrest and family violence.

A jail clerk noticed the Bible smelled like marijuana and inspected it and said she found a small amount of marijuana in the crease of the Bible.

An investigator then interviewed Westmoreland and said Westmoreland admitted dropping off a family Bible and that it had been on a TV stand at his home next to some marijuana, a pipe and a water bong.

In filing the charge, the sergeant said experience shows someone wanting to smuggle contraband items into a jail usually tries to smuggle a small amount to see how the security process works and if they can do it without being caught.

Authorities allege Westmoreland intentionally brought the Bible to the jail, knowing there was marijuana in it.