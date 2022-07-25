WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for multiple burglaries this year, many of them at a flea market, is arrested for another burglary at the flea market, less than two weeks after his plea.

Kurtis Mickey, 26, is back in jail on a new $20,000 bond for an alleged burglary at the Holliday Road Flea Market on July 6.

Wichita County Jail booking

Mickey now has 11 burglary of a building charges filed since February, plus two burglary of a vehicle charges.

He was arrested February 24 after police detained him at a store on Holliday Road, and say he told them he wanted to confess to numerous burglaries in the previous weeks.

On June 24, he pleaded to three of them and was sentenced to five years probation. All of those were in February, at the flea market, A to Z Trading Post, and a Patterson’s dealership. In that plea, nine other burglary charges were dismissed.

On July 24 he was arrested when police went to a disturbance on Jasper and recognized him as the person in surveillance video from a break-in at a card shop at the flea market July 6 in which $5,000 worth of autographed cards were reported taken.

They say he gave a fake name but later admitted he was Mickey.

Police say when he confessed to the other burglaries in January and February at the flea market and some other businesses and said he was taking cash and items so he could buy drugs and food.