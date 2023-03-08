Dustin Bacon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, March 6. Courtesy of Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said a man who has stolen or attempted to steal three flat screen TVs in four days from Walmart on Lawrence Road also assaulted an 81-year-old employee who asked to see his receipt.

Dustin Leslie Bacon now has two theft charges and a charge of injury to an elderly person.

He was booked into jail Monday, March 6, 2023, after police said they identified him through surveillance video. They said Walmart employees also recognized him from his previous theft.

On Thursday, February 2, police said Bacon was walking toward the grocery side door with a 55″ flat screen TV in a cart, and the employee checking receipts asked to see his receipt.

She said the man told her to “Get out of the way” and then shoved her out of his way and ran out the door.

An employee said Bacon got into a white SUV with an unknown driver who drove off.

The employee recognized him from being in the store before.

On Sunday, February 5, police said Bacon was in the Lawrence Road Walmart and was being monitored by security cameras as he put two TVs in his cart and pushed them out the store without paying, then he was stopped and detained for police.