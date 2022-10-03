WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with interfering with fire officials at a vehicle fire.

Police arrested Kevin Wilson Friday evening, Sept. 30, 2022, and charged him with interference with public duties. Firefighters were fighting a vehicle fire near Harrison Street and Virginia Drive.

Wichita County Jail booking

A police officer said he arrived to help direct traffic and said he saw Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett and a firefighter struggling with a man, later identified as Kevin Lynn Wilson. The officer ran to their assistance and helped the fire marshal take Wilson to the ground and get him in handcuffs. Wilson suffered a minor injury when his head struck a piece of concrete.

Burchett told the officer he was investigating the fire and had to tell Wilson to back away from the vehicle multiple times, but Wilson ignored his commands and walked past firefighters and got inside the vehicle. Burchett said he told Wilson to get out, but Wilson refused, and said “No, I’m good.”

Burchett said he grabbed Wilson by his arm and tried to pull him out but Wilson resisted. He said he and a firefighter were able to remove him, but Wilson kept struggling to get back in the vehicle until the officer arrived and helped take him into custody.

Wilson’s 35 previous arrests include numerous charges of assault.