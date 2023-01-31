BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is charged with assaulting a police officer by kicking him three times.

Michael Juan-Ortiz Cooper is now free after posting $5,000 bond for his charge.

On Saturday night, January 28, Burkburnett Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 1100 block of Sycamore.

They found a woman outside with a large amount of blood on her legs who told them her boyfriend, Cooper, had cut himself.

They said Cooper came out, and they could smell the odor of alcohol. Officers said Cooper told them he had cut his foot and began acting belligerent.

When an officer tried to detain him, he said Cooper began resisting, and an extended struggle ensued before the officer was able to get handcuffs on him. Cooper refused to stay on the ground and began kicking the officer, causing lacerations on the officer’s arm and jamming one of his fingers.

Police said the struggle and assault was recorded on the officer’s body camera.