WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 53-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with passing a counterfeit $100 at a store in the 2400 block of Brook back in January.

David McCarter is charged with forgery of government currency.

Police said an employee said McCarter was a frequent customer and passed the bill to the clerk while the clerk was busy, then left quickly as the clerk began inspecting it.

The officer reported it was a 2009 Series bill made to replicate an authentic $100 bill and was worn and tattered and had the word “Copy” on its face.

The clerk said another customer identified McCarter, and police also identified him from a social media page.

When an officer spoke to McCarter by phone, he said McCarter admitted passing the bill but was “manipulative and angry.”

The officer said he told McCarter he needed his cooperation to trace the bill to the person who passed it to him. He said McCarter gave conflicting information, and it led the officer to believe McCarter intentionally and knowingly passed a forged bill.