WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with outstanding warrants is charged with retaliation when deputies said he told them his daughter would “smash” the woman who gave them his real name.

Tyron Staten is charged with retaliation and failure to I.D. and has several other local and out-of-state warrants, including robbery in Comanche County, Oklahoma.

An affidavit reads a Wichita County deputy said Staten was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation early Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022, and was asked for his name after the deputy smelled marijuana.

He said Staten said his name was Shaun Patel and he was from Illinois but he had no I.D. or driver’s license. He said he did not know his social security number, but gave the deputy the last 4 digits and did not want to give his age.

No record of anyone with that name matching his description was found and one of the other people at the scene told the deputy his real name.

Staten then confirmed that was his name and dispatch informed the deputy Staten had outstanding warrants from Wichita County, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

On the way to jail, the deputy said Staten stated that as soon as he could make a phone call his daughter was going to smash that “expletive”, referring to the woman who identified him.

Staten has numerous prior arrests for fugitive failure to I.D. and fugitive from justice.