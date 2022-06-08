WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 62-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $100,000 bond for alleged sexual assaults and molesting of a girl he was watching while her mother was at work.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Michael Tackitt was booked into jail Tuesday, June 7, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child which police say occurred in 2018, when the victim had just completed 6th grade.

The mother of the victim contacted police last month, and a forensic interview with the victim was conducted.

The mother and victim told police Tackitt was responsible for watching and caring for the girl at his house while the mother was at work.

The girl said Tackitt purchased costume play outfits for her and told her they would have “secrets” and that if she told them to anyone he might go to prison.

She said the abuse began with him touching her buttocks and progressed to other molesting and assaults.

During one assault, she said she thought she was going to vomit before someone knocked on his door and he stopped. She said she thought the person at the door was a neighbor of Tackitt’s named Rick.

She told interviewers about a recent call from Tackitt in which he told her she was just like a drug for him.

Police examined the victim’s phone data and say it showed about 50 unanswered or missed phone calls from Tackitt.

Investigators said Tackitt’s former and current addresses matched the descriptions of the homes where the victim said the assaults took place.

Police said Tackitt agreed to an interview at the police department two weeks after the girl’s forensic interview.

They said he admitted only to touching the girl’s buttocks but claimed it was innocent and he could not recall any other details.

While denying the allegations of other sexual abuse, police say Tackitt admitted telling the girl she was like a drug to him and he needed his “fix” from her.

They said he also identified “Rick” as a friend who lived across the street.

Police obtained consent to search Tackitt’s phone. Evidence they cited includes: a video clip in which Tackitt asked the girl to say something and she responds by asking him to stop recording her; several photos focusing on the girl’s legs which appeared to be taken without the victim’s knowledge; a photo of the girl on a recliner from an angle that appeared to be one of the incidents in which the girl had described when she was sitting on his lap and he began pulling up her clothes and molesting and assaulting her; and text messages about purchasing school girl outfit and other costumes for the girl.

Police issued an arrested warrant for Tackitt at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.