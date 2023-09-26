WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Burkburnett man was charged in connection with a fatal shooting in that city on Thursday night, September 21, 2023.

Arron Frazer has been charged with tampering with evidence after police say he took the gun and gave it to another man to get rid of it.

Police said Frazer admitted to being in the residence when the shooting occurred and took the gun. He said he told another man to get rid of it, and that man took it to the 700 block of Park Street.

The other suspect arrested in connection to the shooting, Edward Blevins, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Blevins told police the shooting was in self-defense when he saw the victim was holding a gun and mace.

According to the affidavit, officers and first responders responded to the 200 block of Sixth Street, and the victim was pronounced dead with two gunshot wounds after life-saving attempts failed.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.