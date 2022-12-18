WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress burning outside an apartment building and extinguished it.

A witness said they discovered the fire as they were entering the apartment and pulled the burning mattress outside before it could spread. The apartment sustained some damage, and the occupant was not there when the fire department arrived.

On Dec. 17, apartment maintenance called Wichita Falls Police to report the subject that had been staying in the burned apartment was there. Police found Brody Calcote sitting outside the burned apartment.

He was covered in soot, and he smelled of smoke. He told police he was on fire and that he had burned. He also said his name was Lucifer and that Brody Calcote died in the fire.

Building maintenance confirmed Calcote was the occupant of the apartment and said he told them that he burned dolls and other items in the apartment. Calcote also told maintenance that he wanted to stay warm and started the fire.

Calcote resisted when police attempted to arrest. He was charged with arson and resisting arrest. He was jailed on a $6,000 bond.