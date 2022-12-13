WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said after a man’s failed attempt to pass a fake $100 bill at a store on Old Iowa Park Road, he claimed he was a U.S. marshal.

Christopher Sanchez was arrested on the scene and charged with forgery of currency, impersonating a public servant and violation of parole.

Police said on December 5, Sanchez asked a clerk for change for a $100 bill. The clerk inspected the bill and saw it was marked “Not for legal tender, for motion picture use only” and declined to take it.

The clerk said Sanchez then told him and the manager he was a police officer out of Portland and a U.S. marshal and gave a badge number.

When the clerk asked to see his badge, he said Sanchez refused.

The police officer responding said Sanchez also told him he was a U.S. marshal from Portland.

Sanchez has previous convictions for burglaries and more than 10 arrests.

In one burglary, police said he used a hammer to break the drive-thru window of Braum’s on Kemp and was found in the parking lot carrying an armful of food. He dropped the food and took off running and was tased.

Police said they later learned he had also broken into a nearby pawn shop and stolen four guns.