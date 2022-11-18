WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A man who took clandestine photos of women in stores has been convicted on his latest charge of improper invasive recording and has his probation for a previous conviction revoked.

Anthony Brown, who turned 35 last week, agreed to plead guilty to taking photos in a Family Dollar last March.

Brown was given a year in state jail and his probation for photos of women in a Walmart in 2020 was revoked and he was sentenced to another one-year term, which will be served concurrently with the other.

Anthony Brown Mugshot Wichita County Jail

Brown was on probation when he was charged with videotaping under a woman’s dress last March.

Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department reviewed security footage from that date, showing a female customer in a white dress standing in line. They said the footage shows Brown squat down behind the female and hold his phone under her dress.

Detectives also said Brown took several full-body pictures of the victim, who had no knowledge of what was going on.

When arrested, police said they found a hydrocodone pill and a Xanax pill inside a Newport cigarette box for which Brown had no prescription.

At the time, Brown was serving a 3-year probation sentence for a nearly identical case of improper photography or visual recording.

Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Lawrence Road on September 5, 2020, for reports of a man “taking pictures or videos of women’s buttocks with a cellphone.”

Loss prevention officers told them they had put the man under surveillance when he entered the store because they had caught him doing the same thing in the past.

Police watched the store security video and said Brown would walk close to a woman and put his phone under her dress. The affidavit said Brown admitted to the loss prevention officer “I was taking pictures that I shouldn’t have.”

One victim said she was completely unaware he was taking pictures under her dress, felt her privacy was violated and wanted charges filed.