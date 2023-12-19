WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five months after being placed on probation for making terroristic threats against a Wichita Falls woman, an Oklahoma man has a new charge of publishing intimate photos of that same woman and allegations of continually harassing her, forcing her to quit her job.

Anselmo Gutierrez, 37, has been jailed on a $20,000 bond for publishing or threatening to publish intimate photos.

The victim filed a complaint last April that Gutierrez had been sending her messages threatening to send intimate photos and videos to her daughter’s friends if she did not resume their relationship.

She said he followed through with his threat and posted photos on Facebook and TikTok. She said she removed her Facebook page, but he then started posting photos on her work site page and harassing her at work until she finally quit. She said he also posted inappropriate photos of her on her daughter’s page.

She said each time he was blocked, he would create new pages to post photos.

In October, she said Gutierrez sent threatening messages and stole her car.

Officers found the car at Gutierrez’s address in Lawton but did not locate him there. Authorities said the woman had filed reports in the past about threats from Gutierrez because she refused to continue their relationship.

Gutierrez was arrested in 2022 for terroristic threats against the woman. She said he sent messages when she broke the relationship that he would kill her and a message to her daughter advising her to enjoy the time she had remaining with her mother because he was going to kill her.

She had filed a previous report that he had slashed her car tires, and one morning as she left for work, he had jumped out at her from the side of the house, grabbed her phone before she could dial 911 and told her she needed to understand she “could be dead right now.”

She said, luckily, her daughter was watching the security camera from inside and called 911.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty last July to making terroristic threats and was placed on one-year probation.