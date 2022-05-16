WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing a charge of aggravated robbery after police said he pulled a knife on a sporting goods store manager after being denied sale of a handgun and then demanding the manager give him a 12 gauge shotgun.

Wichita County jail booking photo

David Scott Dolan, 32, is jailed on $100,000 bond and has requested a court-appointed public defender.

Police say they responded to Academy Sports on Lawrence Road just before 10 Saturday morning about a robbery in progress at the firearms counter involving a man with a knife.

Dolan was arrested by officers when they arrived on the scene.

They say the firearms sales clerk told them Dolan had come to the counter and asked to buy a pistol, but was told he could not purchase a handgun because he had an out of state ID card.

The clerk said Dolan then selected a Stevens 12 gauge shotgun and filled out paperwork to purchase it, but was acting upset that he could not buy the pistol.

The store manager then escorted Dolan to the front to pay for the shotgun.

There, the manager said Dolan had nothing with which to pay for the shotgun and Dolan told him: “I don’t care, I’m going to get that gun.”

The manager then took the gun back to the firearms department and locked it back up in the security rack.

He said Dolan returned to the counter a few minutes later holding a knife and told him he wanted the gun and opened the employees only door to get behind the counter and began advancing on him with the knife.

The manager said he was able to get out of the area and police were called.

Police said surveillance video shows Dolan behind the counter, attempting to remove the shotgun, but was unsuccessful.

Records show Dolan has only one prior arrest and conviction here, for possession of marijuana in 2008.