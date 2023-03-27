WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Only minor injuries were reported when Wichita Falls Police said a man causing a disturbance inside a store became aggressive with officers.

The man got hold of a police officer’s taser and tried to tase the officer, then tried to take his patrol car during the disturbance on Sunday night, March 26.

The man is expected to be charged with assault of an officer and several other charges after release from the hospital where he was sent to be evaluated.

Police were called to a store at 10th and Kemp Sunday around 10:30 p.m. where a store employee said a man was being aggressive and they wanted him barred from the property.

When they arrived, officers said the man began advancing on them and when he refused to stop, officers took out tasers.

Officers said the suspect began to reach into his waistband, and as one officer was putting his taser away to draw his gun, he dropped the taser. The suspect picked it up and fired it at the officer, but the officer was far enough way that the taser barb missed.

They said the suspect then ran to the officer’s car and tried to take it but failed, so he ran off.

He was found near 10th and Taylor and arrested after a struggle with the officers.

Police said the suspect had a minor injury to his arm from the struggle, and the officer who dropped his taser had a minor cut.