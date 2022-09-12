WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to a 23-year prison sentence after he pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

D’Anthony Sanders also received two separate sentences for sexual indecency with a child by contact, with 20-year sentences.

Wichita County Jail booking

89th District Judge Charles Barnard made the sentences concurrent, so Sanders’ three sentences will be served together, as one sentence.

The pleas also apparently resolved pending charges of violation of probation for burglary and drug possession, which were on this week’s trial docket.

The victim reported in 2020 that she had been assaulted during the summer break of 2018 at a house on Piedmont when she was 12 or 13 years.

She said she was asleep when Sanders woke her up and assaulted and molested her.

Police officers said Sanders was interviewed and admitted having sexual acts with the girl after he separated from his wife, but said the girl initiated them.