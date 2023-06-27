WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces two charges after police say he resisted arrest and kicked one officer in the groin.

Lantz Kemp is charged with assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest, with bonds of $50,000 and $1,000.

On Monday, June 26, just before 11:30 a.m., officers went to check on a man in a camouflage shirt causing a disturbance at Lee and 4th.

Officers found a man yelling at another man. Officers said the man yelling, identified as Kemp, showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.

They said he told one officer he knew him from the past when the officer was known as “Tron” and had white hair.

Because of his condition and proximity to busy railroad tracks, an officer attempted to put him into custody and said Kemp pulled his arm free and walked away, and another officer tried to grab him and lifted him off the ground.

He said Kemp then delivered a kick to the officer’s groin, causing the officer to collapse to the ground in pain.

Two other officers came to the injured officer’s aid and pinned Kemp down as he continued to struggle before they were able to arrest him.