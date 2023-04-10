WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man pleads guilty before his jury trial was to get underway Monday, April 10, 2023, for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in 2015.

Daymond Clyde Owens, 37, was placed on 10 years deferred probation Monday in 89th District Court with a $1,500.

He was charged in 2017 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services in Fort Worth about an allegation of sexual abuse made by a girl against a man living in Wichita Falls. The alleged abuse happened in Wichita Falls. The child was forensically interviewed and examined in Fort Worth.

Wichita Falls detectives obtained a copy of the interview and the child’s sexual assault examination report from the Fort Worth Police Department. In the interview, the girl made disclosures of abuse by a man her mother identified the man as Owens.

During his investigation, the detective learned the girl had stayed overnight at Owens’ house on Dec. 4, 2015. The girl said Owens fondled her and assaulted her while she tried to sleep, causing her to wake up multiple times throughout the night, as she asked him to stop.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Owens has several pages of requirements and prohibitions to follow on probation, including attending a sexual abuse treatment program, no contact with any children without prior approval, and no dating of anyone with children under 18 without approval.