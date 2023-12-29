WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man identified by witnesses as a transient has been jailed for allegedly setting a fire in a vacant building between Holliday Road and Broad Street on Thursday morning, December 28.

Kyle Fulton is jailed on $50,000 bond for arson.

Fire department officials said the manager of the nearby Burger King called in to report the fire. She said she saw a man near the building’s doorway at 1411 13th and recognized him as a transient who frequented the area.

The manager stated she was in her car when she saw him kicking boxes and heard him say, “Get ready for the boom,” and then saw flames in the doorway.

She said the man left toward Holliday.

Police and an arson investigator found Fulton near the Delux Inn, one block away. When questioned, they said he admitted being at the scene of the fire but claimed an unidentified Black male with him had started the fire.

Witnesses, however, said they did not see any other individual at the scene.

Fire investigators report the fire did an estimated $50,000 in damage to the single-story brick office building. They say the fire was fueled with cardboard, Styrofoam and paper that littered the area and that transients frequently camp behind the bushes outside the building.