WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for committing alleged sexual indecency with a child while the victim’s mother was in jail.

Tyler Reeves was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, on a $150,000 bond.

The victim’s mother was jailed on August 26 for violence against a family member after allegedly hitting and clawing her boyfriend during a dispute about torn pants she planned to wear to a job interview.

The victim made an outcry to family members about things she said Reeves did the day her mom went to jail.

Police contacted Reeves for voluntary questioning and said he initially agreed to come in, but then called to say he needed more information on what they were investigating. When told it was about what happened on August. 26, they said he told them he needed to speak to an attorney.