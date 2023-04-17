WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $100,000 bond after a report was filed last week about possible sexual assault of a child by a man who was reportedly in care of a woman’s children at various times.

According to records, Christopher Martin Serna is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an affidavit, the four-year-old’s aunt told police she noticed odd behavior between her daughter and the daughter’s younger brother and questioned her niece who reported incidents with Serna, a friend of the girl’s mother who would help care for the children.

Police said when Serna was questioned he said he did provide care for the children including bathing and sanitation. He denied inappropriate activity and said he believed the victim was being coached.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Based on the consistency of the victim’s description of the allegations, authorities decided to file the charge.