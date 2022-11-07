WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who allegedly demanded sex with a 12-year-old girl after he found out his girlfriend was having sex with her is in jail on new bonds for 18 additional counts of alleged crimes not in his original indictment.

According to records, Shannon Wells is jailed on almost $2 million in bonds of the new counts, after not showing for a court hearing on Nov. 3, 2022, in 89th District Court.

In October, a grand jury returned 18 new charges, including continuous sex abuse of a child, multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

When he was first arrested on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in February 2019 he was able to post bonds a month later totaling almost $600,000.

The woman charged in the case, Casey Chapman, was also able to post bonds on her four original charges, but in early August was rearrested on new charges and bonds.

The victim reported numerous sexual encounters with Chapman, from March 2018 until December 2018.

She said Chapman was a family friend who lived in the same apartment complex.

The victim said she had confided in Chapman that she had developed a crush on her and Chapman responded by asking her if she wanted to enter into a relationship to discover if she was really bisexual.

She said Chapman’s boyfriend, Wells, found out about the relationship and demanded the girl have sex with him also.

Authorities said Chapman later admitted to the sexual relationship with the 12-year-old.