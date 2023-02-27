WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed after being indicted on numerous counts related to improper video recording of a 14-year-old girl.

Records show bonds totaling $80,000 were set on six charges filed on Ryan Wayne Tedford.

The indictments returned are for two counts of invasive visual recording, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of tampering with evidence. Tedford was arrested last September on one count of tampering with evidence and booked into jail Friday, February 24, 2023, on the counts returned by the grand jury.

Two indictments allege on or about March 17, 2022, Tedford recorded a visual image of the intimate area of a child and possessed visual material depicting lewd exhibition of the genitals of a child. The other four indictments allege Tedford on or about September 2, 2022, recorded the intimate area of a child, possessed visual material depicting lewd exhibition of the genitals of a child, destroyed video depicting the child knowing an investigation was pending (two counts).

According to the arrest affidavits, police were called to the girl’s school on September 2, 2022, after she came forward about the alleged recordings. Police said she disclosed to the Wichita Falls ISD resource officer that she discovered an iPhone the day before set up to record the shower area in the bathroom.

Investigators said Tedford agreed to be interviewed and first denied recording anything with his phone, then later said his camera app on the phone must have been activated by his Apple Watch, but denied any knowledge of a video.

Then officers said he admitted to seeing the video and deleting it that day, and that there might have been two videos he deleted. He said he also deleted photos but they were not of the victim.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the phone but were not able to retrieve the deleted videos and photos. But they said they found that Tedford had viewed pornographic sites of children involved in sexual activities and also a Google search to find how to record someone in the shower without being noticed, made the same day a video was recorded.

Investigators said the videos were destroyed after Tedford learned the victim made the report.