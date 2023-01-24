WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 43-year-old Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography and has five other counts dismissed.

The plea agreement for Dustin Allmon was for 10 years probation and 160 hours community service.

The sentence comes with numerous requirements and prohibitions, including completing a sexual treatment program, no contact with children 17 or younger unless approved in advance, not going within 1,000 feet of any premises where children commonly gather and restrictions on use of computers and the internet.

An investigation began in early 2017 by the WFPD Crimes Against Children Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officers say they received information someone at his home had communicated with another child pornography suspect online about having child porn files. They say Allmon admitted to communicating with the other person and was cooperative.

They found multiple images of child pornography on storage devices including children in sex acts with adults.