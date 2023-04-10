Chase James Jones took a plea deal instead of going to trial.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 21-year-old McKinney man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old Burkburnett girl in September 2021.

Chase James Jones’ trial was to begin this week in 78th District Court, but he opted to take a plea. Jones was 19 at the time of the assault.

A parent of the girl told a detective that Jones had been found hiding behind a door. Burkburnett police said Jones waived his rights and agreed to speak to officers.

Police said Jones told them he had driven about 170 miles to break up with his girlfriend, whom he had met on a dating app.

He said he learned she was not 18, but 13, but that “one thing led to another” and they ended up having sex.

The detective said Jones said he knew it was wrong, and he was ready to face his punishment.

However, Jones’s attorney last week filed a suppression motion claiming Jones had been arrested without lawful warrant or probable cause and asking that all evidence seized and any statements made by Jones be barred from his trial.

Jones is now booked back into the Wichita County jail awaiting transfer to prison.

The punishment range for this crime is 5 to 99 years.