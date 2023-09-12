WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Arlington man who was set for trial this week for sex crimes against a child in Wichita County opted instead to plead guilty to two charges.

Cavin Wright’s plea deal in 89th District Court was for six years in prison for the sexual assault of a child in 2018 and sexual indecency with a child by sexual contact in 2019.

Wright was indicted on the charges in 2020.

The victim said the first incident happened in the summer of 2018 when she was 15 and the pair allegedly were alone in an apartment complex swimming pool.

She said she acted like she fell asleep so he would stop and did not tell anyone because Wright was moving back to the Metroplex, and the victim said she thought that would be the end of it.

However, about a year later, she said other acts happened when they were alone, including Wright choking her until she said she felt she was dying.